BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankuled calls for ‘Proper action’ after son’s car found involved in accident

Maharashtra BJP President calls for action after son’s luxury car hits vehicles in Nagpur; police investigating

Published - September 10, 2024 02:31 pm IST - Mumbai, Maharashtra

ANI
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi was registered in the name of his son.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi was registered in the name of his son. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) said that proper action should be taken against the culprits after a speeding luxury car owned by the Maharashtra BJP chief’s son allegedly hit several vehicles in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area.

On Monday (September 9, 2024), a speeding luxury car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief’s son Sanket Bawankule allegedly hit several vehicles in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area.

“By God’s grace, no one was injured, and no casualties were reported in the accident. But several vehicles were damaged. I have said this yesterday also: whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them. The police have given me the primary information. Justice should be equal to all,” Mr. Bawankule told ANI.

The Sitabuldi police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him. “The car that caused the accident is registered in the name of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule,” the police said.

Devendra Fadnavis ineligible to head home dept: Sanjay Raut on accident involving BJP leader son's car

Earlier, speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi was registered in the name of his son. “That car is in the name of my son. The police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident; no one should be judged differently. Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. Justice should be equal to all, whether one is related to politics or anyone else. The law must be equal for all,” the BJP leader said.

The Sitabuldi police station is investigating the matter. In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress posted the purported video of the incident and alleged that after the incident, the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy.

“In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?” the Maharashtra Congress posted on X with a purported video of the incident.

