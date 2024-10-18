GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader Teli from Sindhudurg district quits, to join Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mr. Teli claimed he had worked hard for the BJP in the past ten years but was facing troubles, after Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane and his family joined the party

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:37 pm IST

PTI
Rajan Teli in centre

Rajan Teli in centre

Mumbai

Rajan Teli, a BJP leader from Maharashtra’s coastal Sindhudurg district, has resigned from the party’s primary membership and is set to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

He was the BJP in-charge of the Sawantwadi assembly segment.

Mr. Teli claimed he had worked hard for the BJP in the past ten years but was facing troubles, particularly after Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Narayan Rane and his family joined the party.

Citing reports about the likely switch of Mr. Rane’s son Nilesh to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest in the November 20 assembly polls, Mr. Teli said he was opposed to giving Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies to one family.

Mr. Rane’s younger son Nitesh is the MLA from the Kankavali constituency in the Sindhudurg district and will likely get the ticket from there, while reports say Nilesh will be fielded from a seat currently with the Shiv Sena.

The state’s Konkan belt accounts for 75 of the 288 assembly seats, including 36 in Mumbai.

Mr. Teli was earlier associated with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.