BJP leader Samarjeetsinh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar’s party

BJP leader Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, related to the royal family of Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, on Tuesday (September 4, 2024) joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar. His switching the team is seen as a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Western Maharashtra.

While addressing a rally at Kagal’s Gaibi Chowk on Tuesday, Mr. Ghatage expressed his gratitude towards NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Without making comments on his ex-party, he spoke of issues affecting Kagal. “After coming to power, we will dismiss the Shaktipeeth project affecting villages and strengthen sugar factories to help farmers.”

Before the MahaYuti came into existence Mr. Ghatge asserted contesting on a BJP ticket against Kolhapur Guardian minister Hasan Mushrif, which looked impossible when Ajit Pawar named NCP minister Hasan Mushrif as the Kagal candidate from MahaYuti. On August 23, Mr. Ghatge decided to join Sharad Pawar’s party.

Besides, the Kagal constituency, the newly changed equation between Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP has given rise to conflicts and internal chaos in various assembly constituency seats. The frictions arose in the Radhanagari constituency, 50km from Kagal, where A.Y Patil from NCP (Ajit Pawar) wanted to contest the seat, however, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s leader and a sitting MLA Prakash Abitkar is likely to get a ticket. A.Y Patil resigned citing personal reasons. However, he met Sharad Pawar on Tuesday and expressed his will to fight from the Radhanagari constituency.

The assembly elections won’t be a straight fight between the MVA and the Mahayuti, given the alliance equations. The trends show that the political reshuffle is underway or candidates can contest as independent, especially from NCP (Ajit Pawar) and BJP. The alliance can’t accommodate all, leading to internal personal disputes,” said Deepak Pawar, political science HOD, at Mumbai University.

NCP( Ajit Pawar ) leader Nana Kate wants to contest from the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency, where the existing MLA is Ashwini Jagtap (BJP). Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the changed equation at the top level has created a major issue at ground level, from Mahayuti atleast two to three candidates are aspiring to fight from the same constituency. “Last year, I lost but received a good amount of votes, making me a winnable candidate, but with more competition more conflicts. However, I will take a call once the candidates are declared but I will for sure contest,” he said.

“Nana Kate is exploring the option of switching to Sharad Pawar’s NCP, but he is confused given his relation with Ajit Pawar,” said sources.

The equation on the Indapur seat is inverse, NCP leader Dattatray Vithoba Bharne is likely to contest from Indapur, jeopardising BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil’s position. His supporters, including her daughter Ankita Patil, want him to rebel or contest independently, however, while speaking to The Hindu, he said, “I have not thought through it, let candidates be announced, then will figure out what to do.”

The former Speaker of the Legislative Council and NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar also hinted at switching to NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Political observers have identified atleast 60 to 70 where Mahayuti will have a problem. To name a few more constituencies which have similar equations leading to contentions are- Vadgaon Sheri, Bhosari, Maval, Sangol, Vai, Khanapur, Pathardi, etc. “In a few places, they will fight in media, but in the rest, there will be internal politics. A few BJP, RSS, and Shiv Sena functionaries are unhappy over the alliance with NCP, it will probably impact at the ground, said,” Suhas Kulkarni, a political observer and Chief editor of a political magazine.

Mr. Kulkani, calling Maharashtra’s current politics “personalised” and beyond the parties, added, “The party workers are either helping the candidate to victory or involved in the downfall of a contender. Ajit Pawar has a few places where he holds control and cannot leave them. BJP alone cannot bring 144 seats to form a government. So the internal conflict can cost MahaYuti.”