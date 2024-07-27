BJP leader dismisses State Finance Department’s concerns on Ladki Bahin Yojana

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mugantiwar dismissed the State Finance Department’s concern over Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’s expenditure given the looming financial condition of the State and said every file placed in cabinet meetings for decision-making passes through the department.

The scheme providing a ₹1,500 monthly stipend to empower underprivileged women will cost the government around ₹46,000 crores annually, and over one crore applications have already been received. Besides, the State’s debt soared to ₹7.8 lakh crores, has been a concern of the State finance department. Reportedly, before the budget, the department expressed apprehensions to the government regarding the yojana. However, it was still passed. The department also raised alarms about Maharashtra’s financial condition being in a shaky position with huge debts and introducing a new scheme will add to the burden.

Minister of Forest, Mr. Mugantiwar, justified the viability of the scheme calling it a way to pump money into the economy of the State. “The finance department always talks about low funds, but does that mean we stop initiating schemes? We have so many schemes like free education for girls, the Sanjay Gandhi pension scheme, and more, have we stopped them? Then, what is the problem? If 2.8 crore women receive financial assistance, then this is like Diwali to them.”

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana announced ahead of the Assembly election, has once again found itself in the middle of controversy with this and further criticism from the opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called the Yojana, government’s another “type of corruption” and “financial indiscipline”. “No money in the kitty of State, yet big schemes are announced to vow voters. Why disrespect women by allocating ₹1,500 and others ₹6,000, when they are the ones dealing with inflation and running homes.”