BJP isn't giving due respect to its old cadre, neglecting them: Sharad Pawar

Published - October 13, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Pawar alleged that the BJP has neglected and ignored its cadre, which has worked hard to strengthen the organisation since the Jan Sangh days

PTI

Mumbai: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, in Mumbai on October 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday (October 13, 2024) claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasn't giving due respect to its old cadre and is neglecting them.

Mr. Pawar was speaking at the party office after inducting former BJP MLA Charan Waghmare into his fold.

The NCP (SP) chief said the schedule for the State Assembly elections will be announced in two to three days, and meritorious workers inducted into the party will work unitedly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

Also read | Anticipating headwinds, and a multitude of rebel candidates, the Mahayuti alliance veers around to a seat adjustment plan in Maharashtra

He claimed that a senior BJP leader told him unlike in the past, the BJP wasn't giving due respect to its loyal old cadre and involving them in its functioning.

"A BJP leader told me that 80 per cent of leaders joining my party are from the saffron party because I belong to the old school where organisation and cadre matter the most," Mr. Pawar said.

He alleged that the BJP has neglected and ignored its cadre, which has worked hard to strengthen the organisation since the Jan Sangh days.

Mr. Pawar said his party will always be committed to farmers, youth welfare and social harmony.

Elections to the state assembly are expected to be held next month. The MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

