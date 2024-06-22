ADVERTISEMENT

BJP holds five-hour long meeting to discuss strategy for Maharashtra election

Published - June 22, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Mumbai

The State unit of the BJP is likely to have more meetings in the future to mull over seat-sharing with allies

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

The election for the 288-member State Assembly is expected to occur in October.  | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday night convened a lengthy meeting to devise strategies for the upcoming State Assembly election. The meeting, which reportedly lasted for over five hours, focused on election campaign planning and strategy finalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election for the 288-member State Assembly is expected to occur in October. In the recent Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s representation in Maharashtra decreased from 23 seats to nine. The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured only 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Congress, the NCP (SP), and the Shiv Sena (UBT), won 30 seats. Congress rebel Vishal Patil won as an Independent from Sangli.

More meetings would be held in the future and discussions about seat-sharing with allies would be addressed then, a leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, State president Chandrashekar Bawankule, Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, senior leaders Raosaheb Danve and Pankaja Munde.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“No seat-sharing talks yet”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that seat-sharing discussions have not yet begun among the MVA partners for the Assembly election, claiming that all parties within the Opposition alliance are equal stakeholders.

He said that the MVA had contested the Lok Sabha election together, demonstrating how Maharashtra prevented the BJP from securing a full majority.

“Seat-sharing talks have not yet started - neither with the NCP (SP) nor the Congress. Therefore, the question of how many seats each party will contest does not arise. All are equal stakeholders,” the Thackeray loyalist said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US