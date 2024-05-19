ADVERTISEMENT

Billboard collapses in Pune due to strong winds; horse injured, vehicles damaged

Published - May 19, 2024 08:53 am IST - Pune

The incident comes days after a giant illegal billboard in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area collapsed on a petrol pump, killing 16 persons and injuring 75

PTI

A horse was injured and a few vehicles were damaged after a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Maharashtra’s Pune city, police said.

The billboard crashed to the ground between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday outside a wedding hall near Kavdi Pat toll booth on the Pune-Solapur Highway, an official said.

The incident comes days after a giant illegal billboard in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area collapsed on a petrol pump due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 16 persons and injuring 75.

Citing preliminary information about the incident in Pune, the police on Saturday said the hoarding collapsed due to strong winds and it fell on a horse, and a few vehicles, including one brought by a band party, outside the Gulmohar Lawns wedding hall.

The injured horse was rescued and taken for treatment, the official said.

