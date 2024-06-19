Big divide between Marathas, OBCs: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar to CM Shinde

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra’s State Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, warning him of the “dire situation” on the ground between members of the Maratha and Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities, who he said have “stopped interacting with each other”. said on Tuesday.

In his letter, Mr. Wadettiwar said the government needed to resolve the tensions between the two communities, which have erupted over Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demands to recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of Marathas. The activist’s agitations, which include hunger strikes, have led OBC leaders to ‘counter-protest’ by sitting on fasts until the government provides a written assurance that the OBC quota will be safeguarded.

“An insecurity has developed among the OBCs, and the government needs to address it before it escalates. It should also disclose the promises they have been made on paper to Mr. Jarange-Patil and provide assurances in writing to OBC protesters, finding a permanent solution to the reservation issue,” the Congress leader wrote, while also accusing the Mahayuti government of “disturbing the State’s social fabric” and “playing politics of divide and rule between communities”.

Police Recruitment

Addressing the media in Mumbai, he demanded that the government ensure adequate arrangements for the 17 lakh candidates applying for police recruitment in Maharashtra. Drawing parallels to the chaos witnessed after the NEET exams, which sparked widespread student unrest, Mr. Wadettiwar said on Tuesday, “Thousands of candidates from rural areas across various districts will be participating in the recruitment process, traveling long distances. The government should be prepared.”

Meanwhile, Congress State president Nana Patole criticised the physical examination being conducted for police recruitment in the State. He deemed it unfair, citing the onset of the monsoon season causing muddy grounds and posing injury risks to candidates. Mr. Patole remarked, “The government should reconsider the physical tests for police recruitment now. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should focus on addressing the NEET paper leak instead of testing the patience of students and youth.”

Nana Patole’s Video Controversy

Nana Patole faced criticism over a viral video showing an unidentified man, believed to be a Congress worker, washing his feet. Mr. Patole, who did not stop the man, was in Akola district at the time. He clarified, “I am not hiding yesterday’s incident. The video is being used to defame me. I belong to the Warkari sect, and when I went to see Gajanan Maharaj, my feet were covered with mud. One of the workers poured water on my feet, and I cleaned them with my hands. What is wrong with that? Besides, there was no tap available; otherwise, I would have used water from the tap.”

Both Mr. Wadettiwar and Mr. Patole also highlighted the issue of farmers and the rampant distribution of bogus seeds and fertilisers in the State.

