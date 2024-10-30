GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banks employees defer strike as Maharashtra govt. assures to enhance security for Ladki Bahin scheme

The bank employees had threatened to go on strike because of the challenges in the implementation of the ambitious scheme launched ahead of the State elections

Published - October 30, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Bank employees on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) deferred an earlier call to strike work on November 16 in Maharashtra after the State government assured to enhance security for employees working on the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

Opposition slams Ladki Bahin Yojana after Gadkari hints at Maharashtra’s ‘fiscal strain’

"The Maharashtra Government will direct District Collectors and Police Commissioners to prioritise the security of bank employees, particularly in relation to the Ladki Bahin scheme rollout," a statement from the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said.

The scheme aims to provide a cash transfer of ₹1,500 to every eligible woman, and there are huge crowds in the bank branches to enrol in the scheme.

Also read | ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme aid could be raised to ₹3,000 with women’s support: CM Eknath Shinde

Bank unions met senior officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department on Tuesday after the strike call in the financial capital on October 25.

At the meeting, it was also decided to advise banks to enhance security by engaging outsourced guards for an initial period of three months, the UFBU statement said.

Maharashtra’s populist gamble with the Ladki Bahin scheme

To reduce branch congestion, banks will be advised to utilise banking correspondents for Aadhar linking, KYC purposes and account opening, it added.

A joint review meeting will be held after Diwali to assess the implementation of these measures, it said.

"Since the government has shown a positive approach in addressing the concerns of bank employees, we have decided to temporarily keep on hold further agitation programmes," Devidas Tuljapurkar, convener of UFBU Maharashtra, said.

