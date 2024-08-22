Badlapur sexual assault: Those who feel there is politics behind protest are abnormal, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (August 22, 2024) dismissed claims that Tuesday’s (August 20, 2024) Badlapur protest, sparked by the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls, was politically motivated.

He said that anyone suggesting otherwise is either ‘abnormal’ or defending the perpetrators. He was referring to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s claim that the protest was politically motivated and most of the protesters had come from outside.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra clarified that the August 24 bandh, called by the Opposition bloc MVA, is not driven by political interests and slammed the government for registering cases against the protesters.

Instead, the bandh aims to raise awareness about prioritising women’s safety and to ‘awaken’ the government to this issue.

“Those who believe the Badlapur protest has political undertones are either abnormal or shielding the culprits,” Mr. Thackeray said asking Mr. Shinde where was he when the protests took place. So far, police arrested 72 people in connection with the violence.

