Badlapur sexual assault: State Minister Kesarkar assures action; NHRC seeks detailed report

Amid ongoing protests and heightened public concern, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar assured action on the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur.

Mr. Kesarkar detailed the steps taken by authorities in response to the incident. "I spoke with the school management, as well as with NGOs that initiated action. I was about to announce the action before the protesters, but meanwhile, at the protest site, someone threw a bottle and a lathi-charge was launched. So, I could not speak with them," he said.

Mr. Kesarkar said that many of the protesters were politically motivated, which he claimed complicated the situation. He reassured the public that genuine protesters would be heard.

"I will speak to the genuine protesters—a lot of them were political," he said.

Addressing concerns about the management's delay in responding to the incident, Mr. Kesarkar announced that an administrator would be deployed to address the issue.

"The girl's parents were not in the condition to speak today. I can't meet them publicly as it would reveal their identity. If they are fine tomorrow, I will try to meet them," he added.

NHRC takes suo motu cognisance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday night took suo motu cognisance of the reported sexual assault on two minor girl students and has called for a detailed report within two weeks from the authorities concerned.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report carried on August 18, 2024, that two minor girl students were allegedly sexually abused by a staff member of a school in Thane," an NHRC release said.

“Reportedly, the parents have raised questions about why a female staff member was not deputed to clean the girls’ washroom. Allegedly, the registration of the FIR was delayed almost 12 hours after they complained to the police about the matter,” it added.