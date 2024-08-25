ADVERTISEMENT

Badlapur sexual assault: Danve leads protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, detained

Updated - August 25, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 12:24 pm IST - CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked why the police did not use their authority in the Badlapur incident and took swift action

PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with others during a protest against Badlapur sexual assault case, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve was detained on Sunday (August 25, 2024) after he protested outside the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the Badlapur incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme in neighbouring Jalgaon on Sunday (August 25, 2024). PM Modi was supposed to reach the airport and move further to Jalgaon.

Speaking to media outside the Chikalthana Airport here, Mr. Danve said, “Police are using force here. Are we terrorists that force is being used against us?” The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked why the police did not use their authority in the Badlapur incident and took swift action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Badlapur sexual assault: Amid massive protests, government sets SIT probe; three police officials suspended

“Nobody does anything when the offence is not registered in Badlapur for 12 hours,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked why he and his supporters were protesting amid an elaborate security arrangement at the airport ahead of PM’s Jalgaon visit, Mr. Danve said, “We also care for his security. We respect him as he is the head of our nation. Let the police do their work, we will do ours.”

Badlapur sexual assault: Son falsely implicated, claim parents of accused

Police then detained Mr. Danve and other agitators and took them to the MIDC Cidco police station.

The opposition has been targeting the government after a male attendant allegedly sexually assaulted two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district. The accused was arrested on August 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US