Badlapur sexual assault: Court extends police custody of accused till August 26

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Thane

The court ordered the extension of his police custody till August 26, following which he was taken away by the police in a van

PTI

Police personnel deployed at the school in Badlapur a day after massive protests over alleged molestation of two school girls, in Thane district, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A local court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The accused, who was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place last week, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight police security.

The court ordered the extension of his police custody till August 26, following which he was taken away by the police in a van, a senior official said.

Badlapur sexual assault: State Minister Kesarkar assures action; NHRC seeks detailed report

The police had arrested the accused on August 17.

As per the complaint, he abused two kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school, the police have said.

A massive protest broke out on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) after parents of the school children and local citizens blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and ransacked a local school building to protest against the incident and to demand strict punishment for the accused.

Following the protest, the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident.

Internet services in Badlapur town have been suspended in the wake of the protest and violence.

At least 25 police personnel were injured in stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur on Tuesday and the police have arrested at least 72 persons in connection with the violence.

