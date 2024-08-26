Badlapur sexual assault case: court sends accused to 14-day judicial custody

The accused in the Badlapur child sexual abuse case was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the special Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Kalyan on Monday (August 26, 2024). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case presented the 24-year-old accused before the court at the end of his five-day police custody.

The SIT also sought the court’s permission to hold an identification parade involving the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls in their school’s washroom. In the First Information Report (FIR), Sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act have been invoked, the police informed the court.

The accused, who worked at the school as a cleaner, was arrested on August 17. A fast-track trial was ordered on August 20 after a massive protest erupted over the alleged incident. Subsequently, an SIT was formed to investigate the case, after allegations of delay in FIR registration and police negligence.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, citing the report drafted by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry after investigating the case, said, “Since the two female attendants, who were supposed to assist girls to the washroom did not turn up for interrogation, we have considered that they have no explanation to give. The principal and class teacher were informed on August 14 about the incident but did not report it. So, they should be charged under POCSO Act’s Section 19(2) and 21(2).”

The SIT registered an FIR on August 23 against the school authorities for not complying with Section 19 of the POCSO Act.

During the probe, it also came to light that the CCTVs were in working condition, yet footage of 15 days was missing, and the Home Ministry should take cognisance of this too, Mr. Kesarkar said, while adding that he had recommended installing “panic buttons” in schools and hostels.

Highlighting Mr. Kesarkar’s claims of missing CCTV footage, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said this was expected as the school had enough time to tamper with the recording. She demanded the arrest of the school trustees and said on X, “How can the school be allowed to get away with such criminality? Is it because of the connections that the management enjoys with the MahaJhoothi Sarkar?”

Mr. Kesarkar also mentioned that the family would be provided with assistance of ₹10 lakh and the Education Department will take care of the girls’ education till they graduate.

