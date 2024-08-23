ADVERTISEMENT

Badlapur sexual assault: Bombay HC restrains any political party or person from calling for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24

Published - August 23, 2024 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of the Bombay High Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) said that the court will restrain any political party or individual from proceeding with the August 24 Maharashtra bandh regarding the protest against the Badlapur sexual assault case.

The Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 to protest against ‘perversion,’ urging citizens from all backgrounds to join the strike.

The protests in Thane’s Badlapur, erupted on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) when thousands of residents took to the streets and blocked railway tracks, expressing their anger over the alleged sexual assault of the young girls by a male school staff member, who was apprehended on August 17 and remains in police custody until August 26. Police have arrested 72 people in connection with the violence.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the bandh should be observed ‘strictly’ until 2 p.m. while ensuring that essential services continue to operate. 

