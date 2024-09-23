GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Badlapur sexual assault accused fires at police, dies in retaliatory firing

Akshay Shinde, who worked as a sweeper in the school, snatched the revolver of one of the policemen taking him from Taloja jail to Badlapur

Updated - September 23, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
File photo of Badlapur sexual abuse case accused with police personnel.

File photo of Badlapur sexual abuse case accused with police personnel. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 24-years-old Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was shot dead by police on Monday after he snatched the gun of one of the officers and opened fire on them, police said.

Thane crime branch visited Taloja jail at 5:30 p.m. to take him in custody in a fresh case filed by his wife related to sexual assault. The police team approached the Mumbra bypass around 6:30. p.m., which is when he grabbed a weapon from one of the constables and shot him, as per the Thane Police.

During the incident, a police personnel Nilesh More was injured. While speaking to the media, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the death of Akshay Shinde. He said, “He opened fire on police personnel and in the air too, police fired on him in self-defence. The preliminary information that we have is that he has died, doctors are yet to announce.”

Akshay Shinde was arrested in the case of two minors for sexually assaulting them at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Meanwhile, the opposition has called it an “encounter’ and demanded an inquiry into it. Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president posted on X, saying, “ The school’s trustees have not been arrested yet in the Badlapur atrocities case. They are absconding. Why can’t they be arrested yet? Is there an attempt to save the absconding accused or to wrap up the case by encountering the main accused in the case?”

He further questioned, “Is the police encountering the accused as part of a senior-level effort to suppress the entire issue? The entire matter should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court to reveal the truth.”

Published - September 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Related Topics

police / crime / crime, law and justice / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.