Badlapur sexual abuse: Supriya Sule seeks Fadnavis' resignation; Anil Deshmukh demands clearing of Shakti bill to ensure strict punishment

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) targeted the Maharashtra Government over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised to condemn the Badlapur incident, she accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women’s safety, and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.

The State Government on Tuesday (August 21, 2024) ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior Inspector of Police, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Ms. Sule said, “Had action been taken by the Education Minister immediately after the incident at the school, the need for an agitation would not have arisen. It shows that this government is not at all serious about the safety of women. The government is busy breaking the houses, parties, using the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate.” The Baramati MP criticised Mr. Fadnavis over the incident and asked what happened to the Shakti Act that was brought earlier.

“Home Minister, who spends more time in Delhi than in Mumbai, should give a clarification on this incident and as a moral responsibility, he should resign,” she demanded.

Questioning the delay in registering an FIR, Ms. Sule sought to know why inquiry was not launched to probe the police’s inaction.

“Had there been no agitation by people, this incident would not have come to light,” the NCP (SP) working president said.

The law and order situation in the State was crumbling and offences against women were on the rise, she alleged.

“The Badalpur school incident should have been looked into more sensitively,” she added.

Clearing of Shakti bill: Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanded the clearance and implementation of the Shakti bill with provisions for the death penalty for atrocities against children and women, referring to the Badlapur school incident.

Both the House of Maharashtra legislature had passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, three years ago when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Deshmukh said, “When I was the Home Minister, I had formed a 21-member committee of legislators from all parties to draft the Shakti bill on the lines of an act in Andhra Pradesh.

“The bill was approved by the cabinet headed by Uddhav Thackeray and passed in the State Legislature. It is pending before the Central Government for approval.” The NCP (SP) leader said the committee had drafted the Shakti bill after consultations with all stakeholders.

He said a “Shakti Act” would be sufficient to ensure the death penalty for the culprit in the Badlapur case, he said.

Alleged sexual abuse of two young girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district has triggered an uproar and a slugfest between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition bloc MVA.

The ex-Home Minister said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Badlapur incident should look into the reason behind the “12-13 hour delay” in the registration of the FIR.

He said the SIT should also try to uncover if the delay happened because the school management is “close to a BJP leader”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday (August 20, 2024) that she had written to President Droupadi Murmu for her speedy assent to the two bills.

