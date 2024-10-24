Badlapur case: HC questions Maharashtra govt. on action taken for lapses in probe

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) asked the Maharashtra government about the action taken against the erring police officials for lapses in lodging an FIR and probing the alleged sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in Badlapur area of Thane district.

Also read: “Police won’t clap if attacked”: Fadnavis

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that a departmental probe has been set up against the errant Badlapur police officials.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that as per the probe, charges of dereliction of duty have been found against one officer. “A report has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Police,” Mr. Saraf said.

Two girls — aged four and five — were sexually abused inside the toilet of the school in Badlapur by a male attendant in August.

While the case was being probed by the Badlapur police, the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a public outcry over serious lapses in the investigation. The male attendant was arrested, but was later shot dead in a shoot-out by the police.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and has been supervising the probe into it. The Bench on Wednesday posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

“On the next date, we shall be informed about the action taken against the erring officers attached to Badlapur police station,” the court said.

Last month, the High Court also ordered for a committee to be set up for a study on the issue of safety and security of children in schools and other educational institutions.

The court on Wednesday said if the committee submits its report by the next date of hearing, then the same shall also be placed before it.

Mr. Saraf told the court that all steps have been taken towards the welfare of the two victims.