GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Badlapur case: Accused Akshay Shinde buried in Ulhasnagar

Burial of Badlapur sexual assault accused amid protests, shot dead during escort, finally laid to rest in Ulhasnaga

Updated - September 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde (in vehicle) of being taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for last rites, in Thane on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde (in vehicle) of being taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for last rites, in Thane on Sunday (September 29, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

“The body of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was buried in a crematorium in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday (September 29, 2024),” a police official said.

“The burial took place at Shantinagar crematorium at around 6 p.m. amid heavy police bandobast as the site had seen protests from some local residents and outfits who were opposing the move,” the official added.

Mr. Shinde was shot dead at around 6.15 p.m. on September 23 at Mumbra Bypass while being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail in connection with the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife.

Badlapur case: Day after accused killed in firing, father moves HC, victims seek probe

As per police, he snatched the pistol of an API and fired, leaving the latter injured, following which he was gunned down by an officer leading the escort team.

His body has been lying in the Kalwa Civil Hospital morgue since then, with efforts by police and kin to find a burial place facing hurdles, including protests from residents and outfits like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena.

Badlapur encounter snowballs into a political controversy in Maharashtra

Mr. Shinde was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school in Badlapur some days earlier.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / sexual assault & rape / funeral parlour and crematorium / crime / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.