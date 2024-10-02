Badlapur accused encounter: Maharashtra Government sets up commission for probe into shooting

The Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry for a probe into the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case Akshay Shinde in an alleged shoot-out by police.

The government has formed a single-member commission of inquiry consisting of Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, the Commission of Inquiry shall inquire into, “The sequence of events that happened at Mumbra Bypass, Thane on the 23rd September 2024 regarding the exchange of fire between the accused person Akshay Shinde and the Police Escort Party, which resulted into the death of accused Akshay Shinde, and the causes and consequences thereof,”.

Akshay Shinde, the accused, was subsequently arrested, but was shot dead by police in an alleged shoot-out on September 23.

The probe will also focus on whether any individual or group of individuals or organisation was seen directly or indirectly responsible for the incident, it said.

It will also ascertain whether steps taken by the police in handling the situation were appropriate.

The panel will conduct a detailed examination of all related aspects and events of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)