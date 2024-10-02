GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Badlapur accused encounter: Maharashtra Government sets up commission for probe into shooting

The government has formed a single-member commission of inquiry consisting of Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Published - October 02, 2024 01:45 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A forensic team examines the police van in which Akshay Shinde, the accused was killed in police encounter, in Thane

A forensic team examines the police van in which Akshay Shinde, the accused was killed in police encounter, in Thane | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry for a probe into the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case Akshay Shinde in an alleged shoot-out by police.

The government has formed a single-member commission of inquiry consisting of Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Badlapur case: Accused Akshay Shinde buried in Ulhasnagar

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, the Commission of Inquiry shall inquire into, “The sequence of events that happened at Mumbra Bypass, Thane on the 23rd September 2024 regarding the exchange of fire between the accused person Akshay Shinde and the Police Escort Party, which resulted into the death of accused Akshay Shinde, and the causes and consequences thereof,”.

Akshay Shinde, the accused, was subsequently arrested, but was shot dead by police in an alleged shoot-out on September 23.

Badlapur encounter | “Police won’t clap if attacked”: Fadnavis defends police action , denounces glorification

The probe will also focus on whether any individual or group of individuals or organisation was seen directly or indirectly responsible for the incident, it said.

It will also ascertain whether steps taken by the police in handling the situation were appropriate.

The panel will conduct a detailed examination of all related aspects and events of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - October 02, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / encounters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.