Baba Siddique's killing: Suspect Mohd Yasin Akhtar faces nine criminal cases, says Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Monday (October 14, 2024) said Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, one of the suspects in the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, is facing nine heinous criminal cases, including for murder and attempt to murder.

Akhtar (21) is a resident of Shankar village in Jalandhar's district, police said.

A police official in Jalandhar said nine cases are registered against Akhtar alias Jessi alias Sikandar at different police stations.

He is facing serious charges, such as murder, attempt to murder and dacoity, Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhpal Singh said.

He added that Mr. Akhtar is facing two criminal cases in Haryana's Kaithal as well.

Mr. Akhtar was arrested in a criminal case in June 2022. He had not visited his village after he came out of jail in June 2024, police said.

Mr. Akhtar is suspected to have links with gangster Vikram Brar.

His father Mohammad Jamil Akhtar, who was engaged in the work of laying marble and tiles, and brother were not found in the village and their house was found locked.

Mr. Akhtar's mother and sister have passed away.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot at on Saturday night.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Mumbai Police has arrested two of the alleged assailants -- Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh and Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap -- while the third one is on the run.