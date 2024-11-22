 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Baba Siddique murder case: Man held from Akola, 26th arrest in case

A Crime Branch team that had gone to Nagpur in connection with the probe held Sumit Dinkar Wagh (26), a resident of Panaj in Akot tehsil in Akola, the official said.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Police officers and media stand at a crime scene where NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.

Police officers and media stand at a crime scene where NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man was arrested on Friday (November 22, 2024) from Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister was shot at on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area in Bandra East. He died some time later at a nearby hospital.

Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others arrested from U.P.

A Crime Branch team that had gone to Nagpur in connection with the probe held Sumit Dinkar Wagh (26), a resident of Panaj in Akot tehsil in Akola, the official said.

"Wagh transferred money from an account in Karnataka Bank's Petlad Branch in Gujarat's Anand district to Nareshkumar, brother of arrested accused Gurmail Singh, as well as arrested accused Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar. He transferred the money online using a SIM brought in the name of arrested accused Salman Vora," he said.

"The money was transferred on the instructions of wanted accused Shubham Lonkar, who hails from the same tehsil as Wagh and the two are close friends. They were collegemates in Akot. Salman Vora, a resident of Petlad in Anand, was held recently from Balapur in Akola," the official added.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.