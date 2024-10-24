ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Siddique murder case: 11th accused arrested

Published - October 24, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

Police suspect accused Amit Hisamsing Kumar was involved in hatching the conspiracy and its execution

PTI

Police personnel at the site where NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The police arrested a Haryana native, suspected to be an important link between a shooter and the mastermind of the conspiracy in the NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder case, an official said on Wednesday (October 24, 2024).

The latest arrest takes the number of persons in custody to 11. Police suspect accused Amit Hisamsing Kumar was involved in hatching the conspiracy and its execution. He is an important link between one of the shooters in custody, Gurmail Singh, and the alleged mastermind, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who is absconding, police said. Akhtar was the common link between the shooters and the murder conspirators, an official said.

