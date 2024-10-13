Baba Siddique killing: Mumbai Police registers case, former Minister to be buried with full State honours

The fatal shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique is being probed from all possible angles, the Mumbai police said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

Mumbai police on Sunday (October 13, 2024) said that on Saturday (October 12) evening between 9.15 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., former minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot while leaving his office and heading toward his residence in Bandra (West), in Mumbai.

Three people opened fire on Mr. Siddique, who was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024. The charges include Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Two suspects, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended.

“The Crime Branch, in Mumbai, is leading the investigation, and a search for the third accused is underway. “

“A probe is being conducted from all possible angles in the case,” police said.

Siddique to be laid to rest with full State honours

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that the funeral of the former State Minister Baba be conducted with full State honours.

Mr. Siddique, who served as Minister of State for various departments between 2004 and 2008, was also the President of MHADA during his tenure.

The decision to accord state pomp reflects Mr. Siddique’s contributions to Maharashtra’s governance and public welfare, a statement from CMO read.