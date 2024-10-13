GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baba Siddique killing: Mumbai Police registers case, former Minister to be buried with full State honours

A case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024

Published - October 13, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Forensic team investigates at the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2024.

Forensic team investigates at the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fatal shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique is being probed from all possible angles, the Mumbai police said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

Mumbai police on Sunday (October 13, 2024) said that on Saturday (October 12) evening between 9.15 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., former minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot while leaving his office and heading toward his residence in Bandra (West), in Mumbai.

Three people opened fire on Mr. Siddique, who was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Follow the Live updates on Baba Siddique’s killing

A case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024. The charges include Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Two suspects, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended.

“The Crime Branch, in Mumbai, is leading the investigation, and a search for the third accused is underway. “

“A probe is being conducted from all possible angles in the case,” police said.

Siddique to be laid to rest with full State honours

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that the funeral of the former State Minister Baba be conducted with full State honours.

Mr. Siddique, who served as Minister of State for various departments between 2004 and 2008, was also the President of MHADA during his tenure.

The decision to accord state pomp reflects Mr. Siddique’s contributions to Maharashtra’s governance and public welfare, a statement from CMO read.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:57 am IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.