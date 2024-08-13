‘Attack’ on Uddhav convoy ‘inspired by Abdali’s supari’, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai

After incidents involving the hurling of betel nuts, cow dung, coconuts, and tomatoes by supporters of the estranged Thackeray cousins in Maharashtra, leaders of the rival groups have called on their respective foot soldiers to exercise restraint. Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had attacked each other over electoral disputes.

While MNS Founder and President Raj Thackeray was travelling in Beed in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region on August 9, Shiv Sena (UBT) party men unsuccessfully attempted to hurl betel nuts (supari in Hindi and Marathi) on his vehicle. The inference was that he accepted a supari or, “contract,” by deciding to go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections. Eight people were booked for the incident.

In retaliation, MNS party workers threw cow dung, tomatoes, and coconuts at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy on August 10 while he was on his way to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, Thane, to address his party members. About 40 MNS men were detained.

War of words

After the incidents on August 9 and 11, a war of words broke out between the party leaders.

Mr. Raj Thackeray said, “One should ensure that such incidents that create tension are prevented. Politics means a clash of views, not creating hurdles for others.” He appealed to his party workers to focus on the public’s problems, and channel their energy in that direction, and restrain themselves since they had delivered an appropriate response.

Mr. Raj Thackeray also took responsibility for the attack. He said that since Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had failed to discourage their party members, his men found it suitable to respond in a similar manner.

Later, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut distanced the party from the actions of those detained in Beed and took the opportunity to target not only his former party leader, Mr. Raj Thackeray, but also CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Spreading anarchy

“Ahmad Shah Abdali of Delhi has given you ‘supari’ (contract) to do this (attacking Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s car) to spread anarchy. You are being made to do this and are being used. I will not name anyone, but they are trying to mislead people with the Maharashtra Assembly poll approaching,” Mr. Raut said.

Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Aurangzeb fan club jibe made on August 3 by calling Mr. Shah the political scion of 18th-century Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Soon after the attack on Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s vehicle, CM Shinde called it a “reaction to an action” as Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers had hurled betel nuts at Mr. Raj Thackeray’s convoy.

Without naming CM Shinde, Mr. Raut issued a threat: “We have already clarified that the party had nothing to do with the (Beed) attack. Still, if anyone wants to term the attack in Thane as a reaction to an action, then they are confused. We will show them (CM Shinde), after two months, what the real reaction is.”