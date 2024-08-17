Announced welfare schemes just for show ahead of Assembly polls, says Aaditya Thackeray 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the upcoming ‘Majhi Ladki Bahini’ scheme and similar women-centric schemes introduced by the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, suggesting that these initiatives are merely election tactics with no genuine intent to benefit the public.

Speaking to The Hindu, he pointed out that previous budget promises from 2022, 2023, and 2024 have not been fulfilled, and accused the government of using the scheme for short-term electoral gain ahead of the Assembly polls, while spending exorbitantly on publicity. The Thackeray scion dismissed the ruling party’s efforts to woo women voters through such schemes, stating that women can easily distinguish between sincere leadership and self-serving politicians.

Edited excerpts:

Do you believe that schemes like the upcoming ‘Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana’ and other initiatives announced during the last Assembly session will significantly influence the forthcoming Assembly election in the State?

Before we even judge this scheme, let’s take a look at all the budget announcements made in 2022, 2023 and 2024. None of them have been realised. This scheme, as per insiders, is only till the election (in October or November). And they’re spending another ₹300 crores on publicity! If ‘behenas’ were really ‘ladki’ (adorable) to this regime, they wouldn’t have had ministers who have abused women on TV, or gone with the BJP that felicitated rapists for Gujarat elections.

With these schemes, do you think the ruling party is trying to woo women voters, particularly those who, according to many BJP leaders, may not have supported them in the Lok Sabha elections?

Women know how to read people very well. They know the difference between a cultured and well-meaning family head, and crass and greedy politicians that the BJP and ‘mindhe’ (Uddhav Thackeray’s nickname for Eknath Shinde) have.

Do you sense a sense of desperation within the ruling alliance to avoid a repeat of the Lok Sabha election results in the upcoming Assembly polls?

Their desperation is to announce schemes and earn kickbacks.

If you (Maha Vikas Aghadi) come to power, you’ll be expected to continue these schemes. Don’t you think this would impose a significant burden on the state’s finances?

A state’s finances are meant for the welfare of the state. With the kind of inflation and unemployment today, such support is needed, but with a pure motive and an additional amount. Those who had once promised ₹15 lakhs are now making ₹1500 like a favour!

Voters who were upset with the current dispensation might have supported you in the Lok Sabha elections. Do you think this discontent still lingers, or has the MahaYuti managed to address it effectively?

This regime is anti-constitutional, anti-Maharashtra and runs from Gujarat. The discontent is on all fronts. Absolute Corruption, terrible situation of law and order and administrative disarray has become the identity of this regime.

It’s said that you (MVA) led in the Worli Assembly segment by only 6,000 votes during the Lok Sabha polls. Do you anticipate this being used against you in the campaign, and do you think it could be effective?

They can first answer why they trailed in Varanasi thrice and won with a reduced margin. There too, they are focussed on their favourite contractors from their favourite state.