ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra ahead of Assembly elections

Published - September 20, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would meet with party functionaries in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, followed by interactions in Nashik and Kolhapur during a two-day visit

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting September 24. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting September 24 to engage with BJP workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to the party’s State unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The elections are expected to take place in November.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Mr. Bawankule said that on the first day, Mr. Shah would meet with party functionaries in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), followed by interactions in Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25.

Also Read: Amit Shah asks Naxals to lay down arms or face action

He said that the Union Minister’s guidance will invigorate party workers and strengthen the Mahayuti alliance - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party - in its bid to retain power in Maharashtra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US