Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra ahead of Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting September 24 to engage with BJP workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to the party’s State unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The elections are expected to take place in November.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Mr. Bawankule said that on the first day, Mr. Shah would meet with party functionaries in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), followed by interactions in Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25.

He said that the Union Minister’s guidance will invigorate party workers and strengthen the Mahayuti alliance - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party - in its bid to retain power in Maharashtra.