Amit Shah confident of Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra, calls for BJP-only govt. in 2029

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Mahayuti alliance will come back to power in Maharashtra, urging party workers to dismiss any concerns raised by surveys.

Mr. Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Mumbai for the review of Mumbai and Konkan regions ahead of the election, said “governments that work hard win elections”, citing the BJP’s success in forming three consecutive governments at the Centre.

The Minister was in the State from September 24 to 25 and engaged with BJP workers at Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), Nashik and Kolhapur, and also held seat-sharing talks with top leaders of the alliance, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar.

Addressing the party functionaries here, the BJP leader set a long-term goal for the BJP, stating that while the Mahayuti will secure victory in the upcoming elections, by 2029, the BJP should aim to establish a government on its own strength in the State. “We should plan to regain power solely for ourselves by 2029,” he said.

Mr. Shah shared strategic insights for the upcoming Assembly elections, and said, “It is inevitable that the Mahayuti will come to power… and once the alliance is in power, no one would be able to prevent the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.”

“For the first time in the last 60 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have set a record by forming a government for three consecutive terms. The upcoming Maharashtra election will change the trajectory and fate of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Shah directed party workers to focus on mitigating public dissatisfaction and asked to increase the voter base by 10%, saying, “As the government is ours, there may be some discontent against us. Address the dissatisfaction with local representatives, be it corporators, MLAs or MPs. Ensure that each booth has at least 10 committed workers, who will remain active from Dasara until the end of the campaign.”

“Motivate voters aligned with our ideology to cast their votes and enroll at least 20 people as BJP members at every booth. Once they become members, they will naturally understand the importance of voting,” he said.

Mr. Shah told party workers that the BJP is not in power just for governance but for upholding its ideology. “We came into power to fulfil promises like the construction of the Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370. After winning the Maharashtra election, we will implement the Uniform Civil Code. Devendra Fadnavis is fully capable of addressing Maharashtra’s challenges. Over the last decade, the BJP government has successfully eliminated terrorism and Naxalism. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the global stature of Indians has risen with pride,” he said.

