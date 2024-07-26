ADVERTISEMENT

All 14 crew members rescued from tugboat that drifted off Alibag coast

Published - July 26, 2024 11:33 am IST - Mumbai

“The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard,” a police official said

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“All 14 crew members of a tugboat that had drifted in the Arabian Sea off the Alibag coast in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have been rescued,” a police official said on July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard,” he said.

“A chopper of the Coast Guard was engaged in the operation, which started at around 9 a.m., and all the 14 crew members of the tugboat were safely evacuated,” said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Coast Guard chopper picked up the crew from the tugboat and safely dropped them at Alibag beach,” he said, adding that all its 14 members are safe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility,” JSW Group had said in a statement on July 25.

Police had said that the tugboat went adrift after its engine stopped functioning near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast on July 25.

Raigad police, Coast Guard and revenue officials were on alert to launch a rescue operation for the stranded boat, but were facing difficulties due to heavy rainfall, high tide and strong winds, Mr. Gharge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US