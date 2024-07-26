GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All 14 crew members rescued from tugboat that drifted off Alibag coast

“The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard,” a police official said

Published - July 26, 2024 11:33 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“All 14 crew members of a tugboat that had drifted in the Arabian Sea off the Alibag coast in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have been rescued,” a police official said on July 26.

“The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard,” he said.

“A chopper of the Coast Guard was engaged in the operation, which started at around 9 a.m., and all the 14 crew members of the tugboat were safely evacuated,” said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

“The Coast Guard chopper picked up the crew from the tugboat and safely dropped them at Alibag beach,” he said, adding that all its 14 members are safe.

“A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility,” JSW Group had said in a statement on July 25.

Police had said that the tugboat went adrift after its engine stopped functioning near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast on July 25.

Raigad police, Coast Guard and revenue officials were on alert to launch a rescue operation for the stranded boat, but were facing difficulties due to heavy rainfall, high tide and strong winds, Mr. Gharge said.

