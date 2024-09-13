GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some people from a party using objectionable language to target specific community: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

September 13, 2024

PTI
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar talks about certain individuals from a party making ‘objectionable’ statements. File

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar talks about certain individuals from a party making 'objectionable' statements.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that certain individuals from a party were making “objectionable” remarks targeting a specific community, asserting that the NCP strongly opposes such language.

He was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar eyes 60 seats for NCP as Mahayuti allies begin seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly election

Kankvali MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Union Minister Narayan Rane, was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against offensive remarks by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

Addressing a gathering in Chakan here, Mr. Pawar said on Thursday (September 12), “Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society.”

He also asked the gathering not to be “emotional” while voting and sought their support. “You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong,” Mr. Pawar told the crowd.

Mr. Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years.

Published - September 13, 2024 09:15 am IST

