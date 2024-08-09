Ajit Pawar kicks-off poll campaign in Maharashtra, focuses on welfare schemes

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar launched a ‘Jan Samman Yatra’ from Dindori, Nashik, on Thursday (August 8, 2024). The campaign will run for a month and began by focusing on welfare schemes for women launched by the incumbent Mahayuti.

Addressing the rally, he promised that benefits would continue to flow for the next five years and denied Opposition claims that the schemes were nothing but a poll plank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a cue from the BJP’s ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ campaign from the Lok Sabha polls, his party’s tagline is Dadacha Vada, Laabh Ani Bal’ (brother’s promise, benefit, and power). Ajit Pawar is also known as Ajitdada.

“Through the Ladki Bahin Yojana [Adorable Sister Scheme], the government will empower mothers and daughters in the State by directly transferring money into their accounts. This will help women stand on their own two feet and live with self-respect The first installment for July and August will be transferred prior to August 17, that is, before Raksha Bandhan. These [Opposition] parties want to close the scheme because they are anti-women and do not want to see them empowered,” Mr. Pawar said while attacking the Opposition for stating that the State doesn’t have the funds to sustain welfare schemes even in the medium-term.

46,000 crore budget

The scheme was announced in the State Budget in July. Women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh will get ₹ 1,500 per month as financial aid. ₹46,000 crore has been allocated for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though his speech focused on women voters, he also made references to farmers, youth, and marginalised communities.

While interacting with the media, Mr. Pawar said the seats currently held by allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena will remain with the respective political outfits.

“In case there is a need to exchange seats, all the parties are prepared to do so,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, clarifying that discussions on a seat-sharing formula are yet to commence.

In the 288 member Maharashtra Assembly, 103 Members of Legislative Assembly are from the BJP, 41 from the NCP, and 38 belong to the Shiv Sena. This means the remaining 106 will be split among the three for the Assembly election likely to be held this October-November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.