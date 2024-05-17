ADVERTISEMENT

Air India flight with 180 passengers from Pune collides with tug truck before takeoff

Updated - May 17, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 01:15 pm IST - Pune

"The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official said.

ANI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official told ANI.

Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.Airport officials have confirmed the incident and stated that "the passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that the tug truck, used for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground, struck the plane during the taxiing process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DGCA's investigation will focus on operational protocols and possible lapses that led to the incident.Airport operations continued without significant disruption, although the affected aircraft was taken out of service for detailed inspection and repairs for a brief period and is now ready for operations. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US