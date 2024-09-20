Ahead of PM’s visit to Maharashtra, Jairam Ramesh questions BJP on farmers, Adivasis and Gandhi’s legacy

In a sharp critique ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Wardha, the Congress on Friday (September 20, 2024) has posed three pressing questions, addressing the core issues of farmer suicides, Adivasi rights, and the ideological divide between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The party’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh pointed questions to underscore the Congress party’s concerns over the BJP’s handling of these critical issues in Maharashtra.

नॉन-बायोलॉजिकल प्रधानमंत्री आज वर्धा जा रहे हैं। इन तीन सवालों के जवाब उन्हें अवश्य देने चाहिए:



1. किसानों की आत्महत्या रोकने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री क्या कर रहे हैं?



2. वन अधिकार कानून को लागू करने के मामले में भाजपा ने आदिवासियों को निराश क्यों किया है?



3. गांधी और गोडसे के बीच… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 20, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wardha on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and inaugurate several development projects, including a mega Textile Park in Amravati.

Mr. Ramesh said that the State has been grappling with an alarming rise in farmer suicides - seven farmers die by suicide every day. Between January and October last year, 2,366 farmers took their own lives, according to Maharashtra’s Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation.

“The reasons are evident: 60% of districts faced drought conditions last year but no help arrived from the government. When crops were damaged by unseasonal rains in more than half of the State, farmers were extended loan waivers, but 6.56 lakh farmers were deprived of this relief due to software glitches,” he said in a post on X.

He underscored the grand-old party’s commitment to farmers, which includes a farm loan waiver and the implementation of MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan Committee. “In the face of this State-sponsored callousness, the Congress has consistently guaranteed farmers MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendation, a farm loan waiver with a Permanent Commission set up to implement it smoothly, and settlement of all crop insurance claims within 30 days. What is the BJP’s vision to support Maharashtra’s and India’s farmers?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

The former Union Minister also questioned the BJP’s response to the crisis, asking, “What is the BJP doing to prevent farmer suicides?” He stated the State government failed to deliver on promises, such as the flawed implementation of loan waivers due to software glitches, which left 6.56 lakh farmers without relief.

Turning to the issue of Adivasi rights, Mr. Ramesh criticised the ruling party’s poor implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), which the Congress had passed in 2006 to empower Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities. According to him, only 52% of individual claims under the FRA have been granted, while land titles for community rights cover just 23.5% of the eligible area. He accused the BJP of obstructing the FRA’s implementation, leaving millions of Adivasis without their rightful land and resources.

“Why has the BJP let down Adivasis in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act?” he asked the Prime Minister.

Wardha, a town in Vidarbha region, where Mahatma Gandhi once lived, holds deep symbolic significance in the fight to preserve Gandhi’s ideals.

Mr. Ramesh’s third question addressed what he described as the BJP’s assault on Gandhi’s legacy, pointing to instances where BJP leaders have either mocked Gandhi or hesitated to denounce Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin.

“The Mahatma’s ideals are under concerted assault today, by the PM’s own party. Some of his leaders have abused and ridiculed the Mahatma, and others have said they are unable to choose between Godse and Gandhi. Gandhian institutions across the country – from the Akhil Bharat Sarva Sewa Sangh in Varanasi to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat – have faced demolition and takeover by the RSS and its affiliates,” the Congress leader said.

Affiliates of the Sarva Sewa Sangh in Varanasi are currently on a 100-day fast to protest the Government’s bludgeoning of this hallowed institution, he said.

“Where does the PM stand between Gandhi and Godse?” Mr. Ramesh questioned, further asking PM Modi to clarify his party’s stance on Gandhi’s values in the face of growing rhetoric that seemingly glorifies Godse.