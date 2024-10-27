ADVERTISEMENT

After Bandra Terminus stampede, Central Railway imposes platform ticket sale restrictions to curb crowding

Updated - October 27, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Mumbai

In a release issued during the day, CR said the platform ticket sale restrictions will be in force in Chhatrapati Shivjai Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Nagpur stations with immediate effect.

PTI

Footwears belonging to the passengers at Bandra Terminus who got injured in a stampede due to a rush on platform number 1 of the Terminus, in Mumbai on Sunday. Injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital. | Photo Credit: ANI

Central Railway on Sunday (October 27, 2024) imposed a temporary restriction on sale of platform tickets at major stations to reduce festival crowding, the move coming hours after nine people were injured at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus while trying to board a train to Gorakhapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Nine persons were injured at 2:45 am while trying to enter the unreserved Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express when it was entering platform number 1 from the yard ahead of its scheduled departure at 5:10am. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Rail Minister too busy with bullet train, Mumbai passengers ignored: Raut on Bandra stampede

"The restriction imposed to manage anticipated crowding during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season will be there till November 8. This step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises," the release stated.

"Senior citizens and those with medical needs, however, are exempted from these restrictions. Passengers are urged to adhere to the new regulations for smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period," it added.

