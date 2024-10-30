African man held with ₹ 1 crore cocaine in Navi Mumbai

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:12 pm IST - Thane

The police arrested African national in Navi Mumbai with ₹1.02 crore worth of cocaine, probing drug trafficking network

PTI

File image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Police have arrested a 35-year-old African national after seizing cocaine valued at ₹1.02 crore from his possession in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai township,” an official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday (October 28, 2024) raided a flat at a housing society in the Ulve area.

“The team seized 412 grams of cocaine from the man, hailing from Guinea in West Africa, and arrested him,” the official from Panvel Town police station said.

“The man was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police were probing from where the man procured the contraband and to whom the stock was to be sold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US