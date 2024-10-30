GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

African man held with ₹ 1 crore cocaine in Navi Mumbai

The police arrested African national in Navi Mumbai with ₹1.02 crore worth of cocaine, probing drug trafficking network

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:12 pm IST - Thane

PTI
File image is used for representational purpose only.

File image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Police have arrested a 35-year-old African national after seizing cocaine valued at ₹1.02 crore from his possession in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai township,” an official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday (October 28, 2024) raided a flat at a housing society in the Ulve area.

“The team seized 412 grams of cocaine from the man, hailing from Guinea in West Africa, and arrested him,” the official from Panvel Town police station said.

“The man was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

The police were probing from where the man procured the contraband and to whom the stock was to be sold.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Related Topics

police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.