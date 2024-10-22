Activist Yogendra Yadav heckled and shoved in Akola

A scuffle broke out on Monday (October 21, 2024) at an event led by Yogendra Yadav, a national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan in Maharashtra’s Akola district. Amid his speech, the party functionaries and workers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) heckled the speakers, including Mr. Yadav, forcing police to intervene and escort them.

Two days ago, Swaraj India Party founder Mr. Yadav announced lending support to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance candidates in 150 constituencies of Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20. The Maharashtra democratic front held a symposium titled ‘Samvidhan ki Raksha aur Humara Vote’ (Protection of Constitution and Our Vote). The audience consisted of Ambedkarite youth, and locals from various communities, including Adivasi.

During the campaign, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers allegedly overturned chairs, barged on the stage, and snatched the microphone from Yogendra Yadav, forcing the audience out of the venue.

The police escorted Yogendra Yadav and the other speaker, Ulka Mahajan out of the venue. They also attacked their vehicle. Social activist Ulka Mahajan condemned the event and said, “It is painful to see a party having faith in the constitution, behaving like an autocratic party.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Mahajan said, “The attack looked staged as they jumped on dias and surrounded us. The conflict erupted over the questions asked by a few audience members. The moment we tried to answer, they became aggressive without giving us time to speak.”

Yogendra Yadav called the attack a matter of grave concern for every democrat. “I have addressed many events in Maharashtra in the last 25 years, but no one attacked me. Today, 40 to 50 people climbed onto the stage and attacked me and my colleagues at Bharat Jodo Abhiyan for the first time, this is concerning. Nevermind, whoever is scared of my words – I will come back to Akola!” he posted on X after the incident.

According to the eyewitnesses and VBA workers, the questions ranged from Congress’ position on the Waqf Board, the controversial nomination of Chaudhary Lal Singh in the J&K elections by Congress, Babri Masjid and what went behind it, reservations, and more.

“People gave the list, asking questions on controversial subjects, which was not part of the program. However, we were ready to answer, but they did not give us time to speak,” Ms. Mahajan reiterated.

Meanwhile, VBA worker Sachin Shirale, who attended the event, argued if the programme is about saving the constitution, then why was the panel only “canvassing for Congress” and MVA, and did not feel right to present “other parties as alternatives to Mahayuti” and BJP.