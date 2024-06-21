Aaditya Thackeray demands disclosure of MH-CET marks, answer sheets

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on June 21 called for transparency in the recently conducted Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) engineering exams. He demanded that students’ marks be disclosed and their answer sheets provided to them.

The Worli MLA criticised the administration of CET, describing it as ‘weird’ and noting that exams for two papers were conducted in 30 batches, with one paper held in 24 batches.

“We demand that the answer sheets be shown to the students and their marks be disclosed. Toppers should also be announced,” he said in Mumbai.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, Mr. Thackeray accused both the Union and State governments of undermining students’ futures. “Both the Centre and the State have decided to destroy the future of students,” he alleged.

The MH-CET, conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education of the Maharashtra government, facilitates admissions to professional courses such as engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, medical, AYUSH, and fine arts.

The Sena(UBT) leader claimed there were 54 mistakes in the papers and students raised 1,425 objections. He said that in one paper with multiple select questions, all four answer options were incorrect. He added that the results were declared in percentile form, which led to discrepancies where some students with lower marks received higher percentiles and vice versa, due to the exam being conducted in 24 batches with varying difficulty levels.

“Those who secured less marks have got more percentile and the ones securing more marks have got less percentile,” the former Minister claimed.

Questioning the way that the exam was administered, he asked: “How can papers be set in such a way, and why has the chief of the agency that conducts the exam not been suspended so far? The percentile calculation was flawed.”

