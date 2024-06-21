GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aaditya Thackeray demands disclosure of MH-CET marks, answer sheets

Referring to alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and cancellation of UGC-NET exam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accuses both the Centre and Maharashtra govt. of undermining the students’ futures

Published - June 21, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray speaks to the media during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on June 17.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray speaks to the media during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on June 17. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on June 21 called for transparency in the recently conducted Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) engineering exams. He demanded that students’ marks be disclosed and their answer sheets provided to them.

The Worli MLA criticised the administration of CET, describing it as ‘weird’ and noting that exams for two papers were conducted in 30 batches, with one paper held in 24 batches.

“We demand that the answer sheets be shown to the students and their marks be disclosed. Toppers should also be announced,” he said in Mumbai.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, Mr. Thackeray accused both the Union and State governments of undermining students’ futures. “Both the Centre and the State have decided to destroy the future of students,” he alleged.

The MH-CET, conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education of the Maharashtra government, facilitates admissions to professional courses such as engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, medical, AYUSH, and fine arts.

The Sena(UBT) leader claimed there were 54 mistakes in the papers and students raised 1,425 objections. He said that in one paper with multiple select questions, all four answer options were incorrect. He added that the results were declared in percentile form, which led to discrepancies where some students with lower marks received higher percentiles and vice versa, due to the exam being conducted in 24 batches with varying difficulty levels.

“Those who secured less marks have got more percentile and the ones securing more marks have got less percentile,” the former Minister claimed.

Questioning the way that the exam was administered, he asked: “How can papers be set in such a way, and why has the chief of the agency that conducts the exam not been suspended so far? The percentile calculation was flawed.”

Related Topics

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.