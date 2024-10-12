GIFT a SubscriptionGift
70-foot tall statue of Lord Ram unveiled in Nashik's Tapovan

The statue, made of fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), has been erected on a RCC structure

Published - October 12, 2024 12:11 am IST - Nashik

PTI
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar during the inauguration of various development projects, in the Nashik district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar during the inauguration of various development projects, in the Nashik district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 70-foot tall statue of Lord Ram was inaugurated on Friday in Maharashtra's Nashik city.

The statue was unveiled by ISKCON's Gaurang Das Prabhu and renowned economist Dr. Vinayak Govilkar in Ramsrushti Garden in Tapovan in the city's Panchavati area.

Lord Ram is believed to have spent a considerable part of his 14-year exile in Tapovan.

In the wake of the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan in Sindhudurg on August 26, officials here said special care has been taken for the safety and stability of this statue.

"The statue, made of fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), has been erected on a RCC structure. The slab is 15-foot high. A 108-foot high flag post has also been erected," an official said.

The statue will be inspirational for devotees, Mr. Prabhu said.

Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, who played a leading role in the statue coming up, said it will boost tourism prospects in the city.

Published - October 12, 2024 12:11 am IST

