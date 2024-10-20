6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Chandrapur; SDO lodges complaint

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were filed wrongly during online voter registration, an official said on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The SDO of the Rajura division has lodged a complaint, and the applications were rejected in the constituency, the official said.

Collector Vinay Gowda said the Election Commission of India conducted special online voter registration, and they received applications in large numbers from October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof, and some had wrong information, he said.

The collector said these applications filed through the Voter Helpline App or NVSP Portal were rejected after verification.

Rajura SDO and voter registration officer Ravindra Mane said the applications were rejected according to the prescribed procedure.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.