6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Chandrapur; SDO lodges complaint

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Chandrapur

Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof

PTI

Representative image | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were filed wrongly during online voter registration, an official said on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

The SDO of the Rajura division has lodged a complaint, and the applications were rejected in the constituency, the official said.

Collector Vinay Gowda said the Election Commission of India conducted special online voter registration, and they received applications in large numbers from October 3.

Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof, and some had wrong information, he said.

Electors can go to jail for providing false information, says Chief Electoral Officer

The collector said these applications filed through the Voter Helpline App or NVSP Portal were rejected after verification.

Rajura SDO and voter registration officer Ravindra Mane said the applications were rejected according to the prescribed procedure.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

