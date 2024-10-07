GIFT a SubscriptionGift
54 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Maharashtra's Latur

All the class 11 students from Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic hostel, started coming to the hospital in batches from 10.30 p.m. on Saturday

Published - October 07, 2024 01:29 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of a government college, who fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel, being brought to a hospital for treatment, in Latur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Nearly 50 female students were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.

Students of a government college, who fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel, being brought to a hospital for treatment, in Latur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Nearly 50 female students were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

All 54 female students who were admitted on Saturday (October 5, 2024) night at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur with symptoms of food poisoning, were discharged at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday (October 6, 2024), informed Dr. Uday Mohite, dean of the hospital to The Hindu. 

“All the class 11 students from Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic hostel, started coming to the hospital in batches from 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. There were two students who experienced vomiting after eating dinner, whereas, others complained of nausea, giddiness, feeling uneasy and some came out of panic seeing others falling ill,” Dr. Mohite said. 

The students were served dinner at 7 p.m. and the menu served to them was rice, chapattis, dal and okra curry. Around 8.30 p.m., some of them started to feel nauseous and some of them started to vomit. The school authorities without any delay took the affected students to the hospital in an ambulance. The hospital conducted a thorough health check-up of all the students to strike down the chances of risk. There was nothing serious and all the girls got better after timely medical intervention and were discharged on Sunday at 3.30 p.m., informed Dr. Mohite. The doctors at the hospital suspect food poisoning.  

The police department from Shivajinagar police station in Latur are currently investigating the cause of the illness of the students.  

Published - October 07, 2024 01:29 am IST

