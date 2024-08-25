ADVERTISEMENT

42-year-old man held for raping 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Published - August 25, 2024 10:51 am IST - Palghar

Police have registered a case against Accused Rama Ganpat Bhoir under BNS Section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,

PTI

Image used for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Police on Sunday (August 25, 2024) arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

“Accused Rama Ganpat Bhoir, a resident of Tarapur, allegedly committed the crime on Saturday (August 24) afternoon,” he said.

Bhoir entered the girl’s home when she was alone and raped her. He fled from the spot after she raised an alarm.

“After being informed by her about the sexual assault, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint,” the official said.

“Police have registered a case against Bhoir under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the official said.

