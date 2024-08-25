GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

42-year-old man held for raping 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Police have registered a case against Accused Rama Ganpat Bhoir under BNS Section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,

Published - August 25, 2024 10:51 am IST - Palghar

PTI
Image used for representation.

Image used for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Police on Sunday (August 25, 2024) arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

“Accused Rama Ganpat Bhoir, a resident of Tarapur, allegedly committed the crime on Saturday (August 24) afternoon,” he said.

Bhoir entered the girl’s home when she was alone and raped her. He fled from the spot after she raised an alarm.

“After being informed by her about the sexual assault, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint,” the official said.

“Police have registered a case against Bhoir under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the official said.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Maharashtra / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.