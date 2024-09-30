4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Amravati; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday (September 30, 2024) afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said.

The quake struck the district at 1.37 p.m., the NCS said.

Mild tremors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area, Mr. Bhatkar said.

The tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas of the district, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.