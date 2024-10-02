ADVERTISEMENT

3 persons killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

Updated - October 02, 2024 10:47 am IST - Pune

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer

The Hindu Bureau

Wreckage of a helicopter after it crashed at Bavdhan area in Pune district, Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) morning around 7.00 A.M. Pimpri Chinchwad Police confirmed that three people were killed in the chopper crash. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The helicopter, belonging to a Delhi-based private aviation firm, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey, said, “The technical reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained but as per primary information, this region experienced heavy fog this morning.” Commissioner Choubey pointed out the privately owned chopper was taking off the Juhu from Oxford Golf Course resort. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer, as per officials. The deceased identified are Captain Girish Kumar Pillai, Captain Pritamchand Bhardwaj and Captain Paramjit Singh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The chopper is badly damaged, however, our teams have responded and the fire is controlled,” Mr. Choubey added.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Pune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US