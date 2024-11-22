 />

3 killed in reactor blast in fertilizer factory in Maharashtra

Nine people, including the owner were injured

Published - November 22, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three were killed and nine people were injured in a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, police said on Friday (November 22, 2024). The owner is also injured, and was shifted to a hospital in Pune.

Among the three killed, two women and a security guard died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred due to a toxic gas leak at the Myanmar Chemical Company. The owner’s son is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

The two deceased women are identified as Suchita Uthale (50) and Neelam Rethrekar (26).

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

