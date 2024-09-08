3 held for man’s murder after dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Police have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

“The victim, identified as Gajanan Ganpat Davne, was brutally assaulted on Friday (September 6) evening, leading to his death,” he said.

“An altercation took place between the victim’s family and the accused following a long-standing dispute over an approach road near their homes at a locality in Talasari area of the district,” the official from Gholwad police station said.

“The accused allegedly beat up the victim and hit him with a wooden stick, inflicting multiple injuries, including on his eyes, nose and private parts,” he added.

“The victim’s son later rushed him to a hospital in Umbargaon where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination,” the official said.

Following a complaint by the victim's son, the police arrested a man, his wife and his brother residing in the neighbourhood on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), the police said.

